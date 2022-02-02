Skip to content Skip to footer

Nina Roz gifted new ride

4 hours ago
141Views 0Comments

By  Kampala Sun writer

Singer Nina Kankunda (Nina Roz) has shelved her woes with Black Market Records. She is all smiles thanks to her new management. Latest news on the grapevine is that she has been gifted a new ride, a Mark X, by her new manager, Derrick Katumba.

Nina Roz accused Black Market Records of diddling her of her royalties and collecting money from her songs the label had no hand in.

Speaking while receiving the car, Nina Roz said she felt very motivated to work on bigger projects this year.

“I didn’t see this coming. I know I am hardworking, but it feels nice to work with people who can build you,” she said.

She also used the opportunity to talk about the works in the pipeline this year.

“Now that concerts have been opened, let’s get to work,” she said.

