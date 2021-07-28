Nina Roz loses YouTube channel

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Nina Roz is busy telling her fans not to subscribe to any YouTube channel attributed to her because she no longer has one. According to her, she is no longer under Black Market Records and that was how she also parted ways with her YouTube channel. She says her plan is to take legal action.

“I am not under any management. If I ever sign under any new management, I will share photos online to let them know. Right now, my YouTube channel is nowhere. I am not on YouTube. They have removed it from me yet they are not the ones that started it,” she said.

She generally rationalised that there are people that wear the cloak of talent managers and labels only to frustrate the people they are supposed to manage. And therefore, because they have their own targets they drag artistes to directions they are not comfortable taking.

The spotlight has been on Black Market Records the last few weeks after singer Bruno K accused the CEO, Cedric Singleton of reporting his collaboration with Nina Roz titled Nipe Love to YouTube that had it taken down. Contrary to his argument that the label had no right over the song because he had it before signing a contract with them in 2020, Singleton released receipts showing the label contributed to the making of the video.

Early this week, singer and producer Daddy Andre said Nina Roz has to appreciate Black Market Records by force because they gave her numbers online, from 16k subscribers before joining about two years ago to over 70k subscribers. Andre said they also got her videos from getting 2k views to over a million views.