Skip to content Skip to footer
Latest News Music

Nina Roz rubbishes the newly established UMF

13 hours ago
99Views 0Comments
HomeAll PostsLatest NewsNina Roz rubbishes the newly established UMF

By Joan Murungi

Last week, a new musicians’ body entitled the Uganda Musician Federation (UMF) was unveiled.

Under this federation, Chameleon was elected as it’s president. During its revelation, the Valu Valu singer went ahead and told the media that UMF’s aim is to bring top Ugandan musician super stars together under one voice.

It is revealed that many of the established artistes never felt represented under the popularly known Uganda Musician Association (UMA).

However, some artistes including the likes of singer Nina Roz, Cindy and Kato Lubwama never welcomed the ideas of the newly established body.

“It is wrong for them to call themselves superstars. It is the fan to tell that so and so is a superstar,” Nina Roz revealed.

Kato Lubwama went ahead and termed UMF fake. To him, UMA is the only musicians’ body on the right truck. He believes it has the ability to represent a number of artistes.

It should be noted that the new musicians’ body (UMF) is a break away from the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) currently headed by Cinderella Sanyu as the President.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Celebrity News Music
Voltage music resurrect with “Mbundu” song
2 days ago
Exclusives Music Top News
Jose Chameleone’s star power: Is it an end of an era?
2 days ago
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.