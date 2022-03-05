Nina Roz unveils new song ‘Kikole’

By Kampala Sun writer

Ugandan talented singer Nina Roz real name Nina Kankunda continues to prove to the world that no challenge in life can come between her and success.

Many had written an epitaph on her career when she battled substance abuse and an emotional heart break. However, despite the depression, she has put her act together and produced songs that have kept her afloat on the local music scene.

Nina Roz, who is signed to Black Market Records, recently released a new video titled ‘Kikole’, which is currently enjoying massive airplay on TV stations in Uganda and across the continent.

Prior to releasing ‘Kikole’ Nina Roz had released ‘Fire’, which is also still rotating on airwaves.

These new additions add to her rich repertoire of popular songs that include, include; ‘Billboard Kipande’, ‘Enyonta’, ‘Omuliro’, ‘Billboard Kipande’,‘Rudi Nyumbani’ ft Mbuzi Gang, ‘Nangana’ ft Daddy Andre, ‘Ontekako’ ft Oxygenius, ‘Andele’ ft Daddy Andre, among others.

Nina Roz’ Music Journey

However, despite her success so far, the music journey has not been an easy one for Nina Roz, due to the endless challenges dogging her personal life and Uganda’s music industry at large.

Nina Roz kicked off her music career around 2016 when she was still with Sheebah Karungi under Jeff Kiwanuka’s Team No Sleep (TNS).

After struggling for years under TNS without any success, Nina Roz, who is also a model and songwriter, decided to break away from the group to pursue a solo career and we can ably assert that she doesn’t regret that decision.

Along her music journey Nina Roz met singer/ songwriter Daddy, who helped to shape her music career.

Together they released collaborations that include; ‘Andele’ and ‘Nangana’, which were great hits.

But along the way she fell in love with Andre, only for him to break her heart a few months later.

Nina Roz got so depressed after the heartbreak that she started drinking heavily and substance abuse.

It was only through the help and support of friends that Nina Roz finally recovered and returned to the studio.

Background

Nina Roz hails from western Ugandan and has over time proved to be a seasoned raga, afro dancehall and afro-pop performer.

She kicked off her professional singing career in 2016 after releasing ‘Mekete’, which featured Roden Y and later did collaborations with Eddy Wizzy, Ratigan and Dan Dizzy.

In 2017 she released a few solo projects like; ‘Omuliro’, in 2018, and ‘Anayinama’ in 2019, which was a big club banger and in the same year she scooped the Hipipo Award of Best Breakthrough Artist.

In 2020 Nina Roz released ‘Ekyoyooyo’, which she followed up with ‘Ntika Nkutike’ in early 2021. Since then, Nina Roz has been musically growing from strength to strength.