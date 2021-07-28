Nina Roz will appreciate BMR label by force – Daddy Andre



By Ahmad Muto

Well, singer and music producer Daddy Andre has stated that his lover, singer Nina Roz has no other choice, but to appreciate Black Market Records despite all the negative publicity it has been receiving. This was after singer Bruno K vowed over a week ago to drag the label to court and have Nina Roz as one of his witnesses.

According to Andre who is working with the label, it took Nina from a small artiste with modest views on YouTube to one now hitting a million in a very short time.

“Nina Roz has to be appreciative by force. She had only about 16k subscribers on YouTube when she joined BMR, now she has over 70k subscribers. This is the power of the label. Her songs used to get 2kviews and would be a big deal, but now she has one million views,” he explained.

Bruno K had particularly picked on Nina Roz as a witness because of her experience working with the label and also the fact that Nipe love the song the label boss, Cedric Singleton reported to YouTube and had it taken down is a collaboration between the two.

It should be noted that over the weekend, Andre revealed that Bruno K dropped the idea of dragging the label to court after getting schooled on the nitty-gritties of the contract and realised his lamentations were out of ignorance.