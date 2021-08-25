Nince Henry credits Bebe Cool for his existence in music

By Ahmad Muto

Singer and songwriter Nince Henry has credited Gagamel boss singer Bebe Cool for his existence in the music industry. He said Bebe Cool was the first person to give him the real picture of the industry by taking him to a music recording studio.

He also added that because of that, he managed to help a number of other artistes, such as singer Rema Namakula, break into the mainstream and all the credit goes to Bebe Cool because he gave him the opportunity that was an enabler to help them.

That aside, he also said because of Jose Chameleone, Radio and Weasel and King Saha got a chance. And veteran music talent manager Jeff Kiwa also got to establish himself and has been the force behind many celebrated artistes, the most prominent at the moment being Sheebah Karungi.

Henry has written songs for Juliana Kanyomozi, Bebe Cool, Iryn Namubiru, Rema among others.