Njeru women play football in gomesi

By Emmanuel Balukusa

Anglican women in Njeru municipality on Sunday celebrated their Christian Women Fellowship Day in style.

The celebration that was well attended by women from all the four parishes of Nakibizzi archdeaconry was held at St. Stephen’s Church of Uganda, Njeru.

The four parishes that participated included Njeru, St. Apollo Nakibizzi, Buziika and Bukaya parish.

Most of the women were clad in green gomesi, while others wore green T-shirts. The jolly Christian women first held prayers at St. Stephen’s Church Njeru to thank God for the tremendous work He has done for their families, community and Church. They also cut cake.

The celebrations ended with a friendly football match between Njeru against the other three parishes. No time to change – every woman entered the pitch in their attires. Some were in their gomesi, while others wore T-shirts and skirts.

Njeru was humbled with four goals to two.