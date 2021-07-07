Nkumba law graduate dies two days after graduation

By Charles Etukuri

Nkumba University is mourning the death of Ruth Kembabazi, a law student who graduated on Saturday, February 26, and died two days later on Monday, February 28.

In a tweet, the university said, “We have received shocking news Ruth Kembabazi, who graduated last weekend with a law degree, passed on Monday morning. We stand with her classmates, friends, and family during this trying time. Rest with the angels, Ruth!”

Details of her death remained scanty, but sources said she died from Kawempe where she was residing.

Kembabazi was among the over 1,400 students who graduated with degrees, diplomas, and certificates in various disciplines during its 24th graduation ceremony.