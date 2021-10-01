No divorce: God knows me as Bugingo’s official wife, not Makula- Teddy

By Alex Balimwikungu

Since 2019, Bugingo and Teddy Naluswa have been at loggerheads as the Pastor filed for divorce.

All through the debacle, failed mediation attempts notwithstanding, Teddy Naluswa Bugingo, the pastor’s wedded woman has maintained a strong resolve. – She is not to put asunder what God put together.

After Pastor Bugingo spared no expenses on Friday, investing heavily as he visited the parents of his new consort, Suzan Makula Nantaba, the feeling was that Teddy would buckle.

In the ensuing weeks to Bugingo and Makula’s Kukyala, the estranged Teddy became the subject of sympathy and ridicule on social media. The feeling was she should just accept and move on.

“Her (Teddy’s) heart is just getting shattered in slow motion. She should quit that robotic life of being a mother and move on. There are many who can soothe her longing heart,” a one Lumu advised on social media.

Others cautioned against faulting Suzan Makula in the whole drama. “Suzan’s only crime is being beautiful and catching the fancy of the pastor. All criticism should be channeled to Pastor Bugingo,” they argued on a thread.

Following last week’s ‘Kukyala,’ Teddy Naluswa said she also got the news that Bugingo was introduced by someone but that can’t stop her from being the official wife.

“I believe you have heard the news but let me tell you, I am still called Teddy Naluswa Bugingo the official wife to Pastor Bugingo, the Bible, and God knows me not Suzan,” Teddy said.

She added, “I am not divorcing my husband.