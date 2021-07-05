No East African singer on Global Citizen Live list

By Ahmad Muto

The Global Citizen Live concert is back and no single East African has been named among the acts set to perform during the 24 hour long Live broadcast across six continents. It is a campaign calling on businesses and philanthropists to contribute resources needed to at least plant 1 billion trees by 2022 to curb climate change and feed over 40 million people that are nearly starving.

The performance list is dominated by Nigerian acts; Grammy winner Burna boy, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Femi Kuti and Benin’s Angelique Kidjo. They will share stage with Adam Lambert, Andrea Bocelli, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, H.E.R, Lizzo, Lorde, The Weeknd, Usher Raymond and more to be announced.

No single East African made the cut, including Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, the only singer in East and Central Africa who had a BET awards nomination at the recently concluded event in the US.

According to the CEO, Global Citizen, Hugh Evans, damage done has to be rectified and world leaders held to accountable to ensure that the world gets out of the pandemic together. ‘Equitable recovery is not an act of charity chance at achieving a sustainable world free from extreme poverty.’ he said. The concert is set for Saturday, September 25, 2021.