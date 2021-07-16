No fireworks to welcome New Year – Police

By John Tugume

Those intending to display fireworks to usher in the New Year, 2022, should consider another form of celebration.

“This serves to inform you that despite the tradition of having fireworks, due to COVID-19 guidelines, restrictions, and directives over the present infections on the Omicron variant and the threat of terrorism, there will be no fireworks display,” said Edward Ochom, the Police’s Director of Operations, in a letter.

He said they had received various requests to display fireworks, but unfortunately, no such event will take place.

“We regret the inconvenience and deprivation the revellers may have to bear and thank you for the great cooperation we have had regarding the matter,” Ochom added.

This is the second year without the display of fireworks to welcome the new year in Uganda.