No one can snatch my man, Hellen Lukoma asserts

No one can snatch my man, Hellen Lukoma asserts
12 hours ago
298Views 0Comments

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer and actress Hellen Lukoma is confident that the love she showers her husband, Anwar Kaka, with is ‘hot’ enough to protect him from snatchers.

This, she said, is in addition to her hot body and the success she has achieved.

On a TV show, the Nja Kufumba singer opened up about her trust in her husband.

Hellen further added that she is sure no woman is good enough to snatch her husband.

https://youtu.be/foFNyT8GvtE

“I reached a stage that no one can reach. So, no one can snatch him,” she said.

On February 14, 2022, Anwal Kaka gifted Hellen with a brand new Range Rover as a Valentine’s Day present.

Besides music, moviegoers know Hellen for her roles in Beneath The Lies, Prickly Roses, Situka, and Time Irreversible, among others.

