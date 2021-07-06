No sympathy as Ashburg Kato gets thumped

By Ahmad Muto

Social media influencer Ashburg Kato’s woes have surpassed his ego since exiting Bobi Wine’s camp. It is important to note that this lock down saw a whole Deputy RDC of Ibanda, Seif Katabazi get pummeled by the LDU for stepping out past curfew time. Even after he identified himself, they didn’t care, just like Kato did.



After getting beaten to pulp, he came out on Monday, July 19, wailing on his only account – Twitter about how he got beaten to the point of losing his teeth. “I wish I can die rather than being hurt by my very own….Thank u. Thank u, thank u. How will I even walk on the same streets with these gaps in my teeth God? How? Friends, I’m in pain. As in real pain but the doctors at Senta Medical are trying.



He noted that he is treating his pain and shame while supporting president Museveni, and nobody or anything else. He went ahead to detail how he has been trying to get to the Operation Wealth Creation bosses to present his proposal dubbed ‘Project Village Champion.’



However, social media had a field day laughing instead of sympathizing with him. While some called a stunt to get into the news cycle.



Duncan Abigaba, the deputy Director of the Citizen Government Interaction Center asked him to stick to what the president picked him for. “Ndugu @ashburgkatto, we wish you well. But you are pushing many things. You want to solve OWC’s problems in 1 day, solve ICT challenges overnight, bring World Boxing Champions to Uganda. Mzee fished you because you were good at social media. Stick to that, you’ll succeed,” he said.



J Ptah Nkurunziza: “If you wanna know the pain from getting blue ticked, look no further than awa very own @ashburgkatto. Omusajja alidde blue ticks left right centre kati afuuse kabaka mu kukolima.”

Mowzey Moyshesh: “I thought you have bodyguards? Sorry for that but this hould be a lesson to learn.”

Mighty Creature: “That was an appreciation prize for the good job during campaigns. Ther rest is yet to come. Congratulations.”

Kato became a polarizing figure after he left NUP to join NRM. It left a bitter taste in the mouth of his former camp that all the times he has cried in the media about not getting the cows he was promised, not being able to sustain himself financially, losing his Facebook account to fighting others who also crossed like Full Figure, he has been trolled.