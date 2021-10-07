Skip to content Skip to footer

Nobel Prize winning activist Malala gets married

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsNobel Prize winning activist Malala gets married
6 hours ago
Share
59Views 0Comments

AFP

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by the Pakistani Taliban for campaigning for girls’ education, got married yesterday in a small ceremony in Birmingham, central England, she announced on social media.

“Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser (Malik) and I tied the knot to be partners for life,” she wrote on Twitter, where she also posted images of herself and her new husband on their wedding day.

“We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead,” she added.

A nikkah ceremony is the first step in an Islamic marriage.

When she was 15, Yousafzai was shot in the head by militants from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, an offshoot of the Afghan Taliban, in her home town in the Swat valley while on a school bus in 2012.

She recovered after months of treatment at home and abroad before co-writing a best-selling memoir titled I am Malala.

Yousafzai was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize as a 17-year-old in 2014, sharing the award with Kailash Satyarthi, a children’s rights activist from India.

She graduated last year from the University of Oxford with a degree in philosophy, politics and economics.

Now 24 years old, she advocates for girls’ education, with her non-profit Malala Fund having invested $2m (about sh7b) in Afghanistan.

She has also signed a deal with Apple TV+ that will see her produce dramas and documentaries that focus on women and children.

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News
I believe 99% of the public supports me in my battle against bad journalism – Omulangira Ssuna
October 7, 2021
Latest News
B4 flavored gin partners with Glovo for home deliveries
September 28, 2021
Sex & Relationships
“I will credit my baby daddy when he comes home officially,” says Chozen Becky
September 1, 2021
Latest News Top News
Fatboy taunts Bigtril with one hit wonder jibe
July 20, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2021. All Rights Reserved.