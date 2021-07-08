Northern Uganda Idols attracts 400 youth

By Arnest Tumwesigye

Idols- if there is any talent show that has inspired so many others, this is it. Now we have the Nothern Uganda Idols kicking off soon. The talent search show thaht targets youth from Northern Uganda has attracted 400 competitors.

Michael Opio aged 22 years said performing through art has been his passion since childhood and it is an opportunity for NPG to present such an opportunity to the young people.

Opio who is among the competitors noted that, there is a lot of talent among the youth in Acholi sub region but due to lack of support financially it becomes hard to progress.

Opio a student at Law Development Center pursing a Diploma is Law said from the time he joined NPG in 2020, it has helped him to keep busy but above all build his talent during the lock down.

The vocalist who heads a band of nine members said there is need to invest more in other youth engaging activities like dancing and basketball so that they are kept busy.

Fortunate Lakica Okidi, aged 17 years, resident of Bardege-Layibi division who featured in the soundtrack of the City of Destiny film said she is inspired to tell the world about what she feels through music.

Lakica, an S.3 student of Gulu College SS, says, “Every time I play my guitar it gives me the advantage to write my own songs but above all it makes me happy.”The teen is optimistic that having such platforms where youth come to display their talents will help her grow.

About the competition

The competition dubbed the Northern Uganda Idols will be judged by a panel of four judges and these will be selected from the central region. It will take six months and the best three finalists will walk away with prizes that are yet to be determined.

The competitors will perform music pieces of their choice using any instrument. They will later be paired as the competition heats up.

Stephen Kilama, the executive director of NPG, said it is intended to keep the active young people busy so they do not engage in acts that may endanger their lives.