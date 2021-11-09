NRM sweeps university student guild elections

By Chris Kiwawulo

The NRM has scooped 11 wins in 16 universities, which constitutes about 69% making it the leading political party in guild presidential elections in universities.

Since October last year, the Guild Electoral Commission (EC) has been organising university presidential elections at the 16 institutions of higher learning. The physical elections have so far gone on successfully together with the online elections.

The universities presented candidates with different party flag-bearers, but NRM registered majority wins in the 2021 guild presidential races.

Apart from Makerere, where NRM missed victory, the party took major seats in 16 campuses, where polls have been conducted so far.

In some universities, NRM sailed through unopposed like in the case of Cavendish.

In Ndejje, Luwero campus and Uganda Christian University, Mukono campus, NRM contested against itself, while other parties failed to present any candidates.

At Gulu University, Thomas Lapyen, an NRM-leaning candidate, came first; DYD candidate Peter Ekebu came second, FDC’s Mark Mziina came third, while NUP’s Henry Jumba came forth.

NRM performed well in the general election in the northern region, having been an opposition area for a long time.

Gulu University elections were no different, considering the guild presidential elections.

Kabale University had Godwin Ainemugisha, an NRM candidate, winning with 641 votes against Derick Abigaba, also an NRM candidate, who came second with 360 votes. NUP’s Aidah Nakyejwe came third with 247 votes against FDC’s Micheal Barigwe, who came fourth with 142 votes.

Cavendish University had an opposed NRM candidate, while Bishop Barhams Amos Nonwesigwa came first with 358 votes against Believe Niwagaba, who scored 348 also under the NRM ticket.

UCU Kampala had Stacia Kasemire winning with 317 votes against Lia Najjemba of NUP, who scored 133, coming second in the race.

UCU Mukono had an NRM candidate winning with 1,507 votes .

Ndejje University, Luwero presented both NRM candidates, where Vincent Tulibamanya won with 1735 votes against his opponent, Mayers Akampurira, who scored 1361 votes.

Nkumba University presented candidates from various parties, but NRM’s Lawrence Mushabe won by 195 votes against Mpanha Tarzan and Joseph Nsereko, independent and NUP candidates respectively.

NUP managed to get 25% DP had 6% while others ended at 0%.

The victory of NUP at Makerere has been largely attributed to the meddling by opposition politicians who directly eye the university as their recruiting and breeding ground.

The results from the guild races directly indicate the strength that NRM wields even among the young intellectual generation.