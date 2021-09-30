Nubian Li did not visit me in hospital – Bebe Cool

By Ahmad Muto

Fire base singer Nubian Li’s wedding did not come through with only congratulatory messages, but rather opened old wounds in some quarters. After marrying his baby mama Salha Mutoni over the weekend, just a week after their introduction, singer Bebe Cool, who was not at the wedding, took to social media to congratulate him. Well, the gesture was not deemed worthy by some and the reactions it attracted were hard to ignore, at least for him. He shared photos of the couple with the caption: “Congratulations Nubian, may your marriage be fruitful with Allah’s blessings.”

A one Derrick Kayiwa on Facebook stung the Gagamel boss asking him why he is coming out now to show support yet he remained tight-lipped when the singer was in Kitalya Prison for six months. He also accused Bebe Cool of coming out at this time, shortly after reuniting with Jose Chameleone to also establish a bond with Nubian Li, claiming his mission is to ensure Bobi Wine is totally isolated.

Bebe Cool could not let it pass without explaining how there were times he expected Nubian Li to show support, but did not.

“And did you see him visit me in hospital when I was shot or did you see him say sorry to me when I lost my son ShortCut? But to silence ignorant people like you, I refresh your memory. Otherwise congz Nubi.”

It should be noted that last month, singer Jose Chameleone also used the same complaint against Bobi Wine, stating that the former legislator did not visit him when he was admitted in hospital, the reason he thinks they are not friends yet Bebe Cool always shows support.

Bebe Cool with two of his bodyguards; Cobra and Allan Masengere (Shortcut) were shot in 2010 by a policeman behind Oasis Mall and rushed to Nsambya Hospital. Nubian Li did not visit him.

In 2020, Shortcut who was also a singer with Gagamel passed on after 40 days fighting for his life. It was after his burial that Bebe Cool revealed he was informed that the cause of death was Covid-19.