Nubian Li introduced by baby mama

By Ahmad Muto

Firebase crew vocalist, Nubian Li finally had a traditional introduction – kwanjula – ceremony with his baby mama of two, Salha Mutoni on Sunday, October 3. The ceremony was among others attended by the NUP principal, Bobi Wine and the spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi.

On his Facebook, he thanked Salha’s family for accepting him: “A big thanks to the late Frank Baganzi’s family for having me as their son and all those who helped to make it possible.”

In June this year, Mutoni converted to Islam, dropping the name Gloria for Salha sparking speculations of a wedding in there near future. Nubian Li shared a photo of them in the mosque on social media with the caption: “Yes, she did recite #shahada Welcome to the beautiful moslem world my dear Salha!”

It came shortly after Nubian Li secured his release on bail from Kitalya Prison where he was for over six months following his arrest in December 2020 in Kalangala with other NUP supporters.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, October 2, Bobi Wine’s brother Mikie Wine was also introduced by Shazney Khan, his baby mama of two to her family. His brothers Bobi Wine, Fred Nyanzi and Banjo man accompanied him to the ceremony.

