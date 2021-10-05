Nubian Li Weds Baby Mama, Salha Mutoni

Fire Base vice-president and singer, Ali Bukeni a.k.a Nubian Li wedded his fiancée Gloria Mutoni Salha on Sunday October 10th at Kibuli Mosque

The couple has consorted for 14 years and and have three kids together.

When Nubian Li was sent to Kitalya Prison, Mutoni borrowed a leaf from Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi and tattooed her hubby’s photo at her back. When Nubian was released and saw the tattoo, Mutoni revealed that ‘Abalungi Balumya’ singer promised to wed her.

This convinced Mutoni to convert to Islam and she duly took on the name Salha.

On Sunday, October 3rd, Nubian Li visited Mutoni’s parents in a colourful ‘Kukyala’ ceremony and yesterday they exchanged vows.

The wedding was attended by a few close friends from the entertainment industry and family members.

Longterm buddy, Bobi Wine was Nubian’s best man while Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi was the maid to Mutoni

Guests cheered as the groom and his best man, Bobi wine took turns to serenade Salha with love ballads.