Skip to content Skip to footer

NUP wants swift and honest investigation into Komamboga bombings

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsNUP wants swift and honest investigation into...
2 hours ago
Share
37Views 0Comments

By Simon Peter Tumwine
The National Unity Platform (NUP) have asked the Government to do a swift and honest investigation in regards to the Saturday Komamboga bombings.
While addressing the media today, Joel Ssenyonyi the party spokesperson, said a number of crimes have been taking place in the country, but investigations die before they are complete.
Ssenyonyi commiserated with the families of those that were injured and those that died in the bombing.
He also urged the Government to end the meaningless and illogical curfew.
The party urged their party members across the country to be vigilant at all times.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Celebrity News Latest News Sex & Relationships Top News
Singer John Blaq Denies Sex Tape
July 5, 2021
Celebrity News Latest News Lifestyle Sex & Relationships
Part 2: Does it always end in tears for Uganda’s power couples?
September 17, 2021
Awards Latest News
Levixone crowned Best Male Gospel Act in East Africa
July 6, 2021
Latest News
B4 flavored gin partners with Glovo for home deliveries
September 28, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.