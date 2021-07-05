NUP wants swift and honest investigation into Komamboga bombings

By Simon Peter Tumwine

The National Unity Platform (NUP) have asked the Government to do a swift and honest investigation in regards to the Saturday Komamboga bombings.

While addressing the media today, Joel Ssenyonyi the party spokesperson, said a number of crimes have been taking place in the country, but investigations die before they are complete.

Ssenyonyi commiserated with the families of those that were injured and those that died in the bombing.

He also urged the Government to end the meaningless and illogical curfew.

The party urged their party members across the country to be vigilant at all times.