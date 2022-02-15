 Nwagi, Apass, Jazmine thrill as Rugby Cranes win 7’s crown

By Alex Balimwikungu

There is a correlation between a carnival atmosphere and success in sports. The Uganda Rugby Cranes buoyed by a massive home support, emerged winners of the African Rugby Sevens tournament at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds.

In the tournament played over two days, Uganda swept opponents aside with relative ease. The pitch was damp but not the spirits of the fans. There was palpable relief and deafening cheers when the Rugby Cranes defeated the stubborn neighbours from Kenya by 22-12.

For the finals against Zimbabwe, which Uganda swept 26- 00, it was pretty much a walk in the park with conversions from French based Phillip Wokorach and tries from Ian Munyani, Michael Wokorach and Timothy Kisiga.

The end-to-end action and entertainment however weren’t on the pitch alone. A rich list of entertainers was lined up to perform for the already excited fans. They never needed prodding to immerse in the action.

On Saturday, thanks to the fine weather, they enjoyed performances from Winnie Nwagi, Lydia Jazmine, Anknown, among others with DJ Naselow on the decks. Fans reminisced about Uganda’s drubbing of Burundi where they won by 71-00

On Sunday, the heavy morning downpour dampened the ground but not spirits. It did not stop fans from filling up Kyadondo Rugby Grounds to witness Team Uganda win the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens 2022. They drank up a storm thanks to sponsors Nile Breweries, which offered subsidized drinks and a VIP experience.

A heavy downpour that started early in the morning had the games paused at around 9:40am because of the poor weather conditions but the fans kept drinking.

The action, however, later resumed and in no time, the gates were filled up with rugby fans, many dressed in national colours, ready to cheer up the national team.

As earlier announced, it was then time for enjoyments as Nile Special had organized a star-studded list of performers to entertain the crowds.

Sheebah Karungi, A Pass, An-known Prosper, Eddie Wizzy, DJ Naselow, among other local entertainers gave their best performances that went well past midnight. For most fans the games and the entertainment were worth more than the sh40,000 they paid over the two days to watch the action.