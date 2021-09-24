Skip to content Skip to footer

Nwagi clocks 1 million followers on Instagram

5 hours ago
By Musa Ssemwanga
Winnie Nwagi has extended her dominance on social media as she hits 1m followers on Instagram.
The self-proclaimed Fire Baby, broke the exciting news of the new milestone with a sizzling photo of her dressed in a revealing dress.
She captioned the picture “”1M followers.Whole new level. Thank y’all for the love. Firebaby,”
She has now joined the Ugandan Celebrity Social Media kingpins like Eddy Kenzo, Spice Diana,Ann Kansiime and a handful of others with 1m + followers on the platform.
