Nwagi to headline maiden TML ‘Converssesions’ show

Uganda has to wait a little longer fir the opening up of the entertainment scene. During his speech last week, President Yoweri Museveni indicated that bars and concerts will only be opened up after 4.8m Ugandans are vaccinated. He projected that this will be after the end of this year.

Luckily enough, Ugandans can access virtual concerts in the comfort of their homes, the latest offering being the Tusker Malt Converssions, that starts on Sunday.

Tusker Malt Conversessions, will be a monthly online video series of live performances by Uganda’s biggest vocal artistes, delivering fine acoustic versions of their hit songs like never heard before, interspersed with conversations about the artistes’ private lives and career.

The first episode of the Tusker Malt Conversessions will feature vocal gem Winnie Nwagi. Her vocal prowess is not in question and she is one to stir controversy when she gets to speak her mind. This combination is the perfect recipe for an explosive opener.

Tusker Malt Conversessions is exclusively a property of Tusker Malt Lager and all shows will be live on the brand’s YouTube channel – Tusker Malt Lager Ug. Fans can also follow the conversessions on TML’s socials @tuskermaltug on Twitter and @tuskermaltlagerug on Instagram.