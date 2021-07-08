Nyamityobora boss Ssekatawa resigns over sports betting 

By Aloysius Byamukama

Every day now comes with a sad moment for FUFA Big League side Nyamityobora FC as the Mbarara-based side’s woes continue to pile.

Not many days after registering the heaviest defeat in the campaign with a 9-1 drubbing by Kyetume FC, results that many club fans questioned and blamed on betting conspiracies, the club patron, Ali Ssekatawa, has stepped down from his position.

Ssekatawa, who has been in this position for more than a decade now, tendered in his resignation letter dated December 22.

In the letter in which he copied in only the FUFA CEO and Nyamityobora FC CEO, Ssekatawa said he quit because he wants to “protect my reputation”.

“This is due to the cancer of sports betting and match fixing that has gone on unabated in our football including in the Big League,” he stated.

“I pledge to remain a lifetime supporter and I will return at an opportune time. I will direct my sports passion to Kabwohe Golf club,” he continued.

Ssekatawa ended his resignation letter in form of a motivational speech: “Worthless people live only to eat and drink; people of worth eat and drink to live.”

When contacted, FUFA CEO Edgar Watson said he had not yet received the letter and was not in position to comment about it.

Nyamityobora FC CEO Sadam Mugalu also denied receiving the letter, but added: “If true, it’s a blow to the club and the entire Mbarara football fraternity.”

Ssekatawa’s resignation has now added more misery to the faces of Nyamityobora FC fans, after club president Ben Misagga resigned last month and rejoined SC Villa. He had donated a coaster bus to the club, which has been its transport means for the last four years and says he will not withdraw it.

Ssekatawa is said to not have been happy with the way Nyamityobora lost their last two games 3-1 against Black Power and 9-1 against Kyetume.

However, the club chairperson, Immaculate Ahimbisibwe, in her reply to Ssekatawa, reminded him of how the team has been suffering with a limited squad, injuries and financial problems, that a 9-1 beating was not because of betting, but rather the hardships the club has gone through.

Recently, Nyamityobora management added Fred Mwine Niwagira commonly known as Santos Mwine Fred, as part of the team supporting the club, but his inclusion has raised unnecessary tags to sports betting following his past.

It should be remembered that in January this year, Niwagira was arrested in Kisumu on match-fixing allegations as he was connected to an attempt to fix the Kenya premier league match between Eastern Stima and KCB, a case that was later dropped by Eastern stima chairman Laban Jobita.