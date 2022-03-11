Nyege Nyege organisers return with new festival

By Reagan Ssempijja

Partygoers are almost making three years without a feel of Nyege Nyege, a three-day fun-filled festival that used to be an annual talk of town on the entertainment calendar.

Following the reopening of the night economy in January, however, the organisers of this festival plot to hold a semblance of the same through a show dubbed Full Moon Night Rave, on Saturday, April 16.

If you follow Lunar phases, then you know that one of these eight phases, Full Moon, will be occurring on the night of April 16, hence the coining of the show’s name.

For partiers who have attended Nyege Nyege before, or simply heard about what the festival turns its revellers into, that is exactly what Talent Africa Group and partners plan to make of the Full Moon Rave.

Scheduled to take place at Nature’s Green Resort in Busabala, a jungle-like venue, the show promises wild performances, emotions – the kind of treatment you would expect at such a venue.

Like Nyege Nyege, Full Moon Night Rave will have two stages – curated to entertain partiers with a variety of DJs from in and out of the country.

A host of artistes, yet to be announced, will also fire up the show. The show promises more, with sunset boat cruises, games like beach volleyball and fire dancing among a host.

Under full illumination of the moon, social media should only await of what could become of Kampala’s rowdy roisterers through the night.