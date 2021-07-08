Okwi, wife turn into tourists to celebrate 6th anniversary



By Ronald Kintu

When President Museveni banned the movement from one district to another as one of the measures to control the spread of Coronavirus in the country many individual and group plans were on the receiving end.

A number of events in weddings, introductions and anniversaries have been posted with the hope that the announced 42 days will be not stretch into the future.

Well, as some postponed, some braved through the restrictions and pulled off smaller functions, but for some, the trick was to become local tourists since the president gave all tourists liberty to move around.

Such is Uganda Cranes captain Emmanuel Okwi and wife Florence Nakalenge who took their sixth wedding anniversary to the Nile running away from Kampala boredom for a couple of days.

As you read this, the adventure is ongoing despite the wedding anniversary being for late last month as Nakalenge had to wait for Okwi to return home from Egypt where he plays his professional stint from.

At the eve of their wedding, Nakalenge and friends stormed Okwi’s stag party and fought every single female in attendance at the now no more Club Silk hence having a dull honeymoon, it is right and just to bond.