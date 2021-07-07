Olympic medalists, team, rewarded with sh175m

By Ahmad Muto

The last few days in sports have been about three athletes –Joshua Cheptegei, Jacob Kiplimo and Peruth Chemutai. On the morning of Friday, August 13, MTN Uganda brought out the whole 2020 Olympics team at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel and rewarded them handsomely for their exceptional performance in Japan.

Gold medalists Joshua Cheptegei and Peruth Chemutai were rewarded sh50m for acing the 5000 metre and 3000 metre steeplechase races respectively. The latter was rewarded another sh25m for his silver medal in the 10000 metre race.

Meanwhile, silver medalist Jacob Kiplimo was rewarded sh10m for his bronze medal in the 10000m race.

Other members of the Olympics team – administrators and coaches – were also rewarded with the former pocketing sh1m each while the latter sh1.5m. Other team athletes received sh2m. Together, MTN gave out a total of sh175.5m.

Cheptegei gave one of his medals to athlete Stephen Kiprotich thanking him for providing inspiration, hoping to pick another at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Also, MTN has pledged sh100m towards the construction of the Joshua Cheptegei Training Centre in Kapchorwa. He launched the fundraising drive on Thursday, August 12, 2021 dubbed #RunWithCheptegei targeting to raise sh1.7b.

As all this pomp and glamour is going on, Dorcus Inzikuru who won Gold in 2005 at the World Championships in Helsinki, Finland and another Gold in 2006 at the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne both after acing the 3000 meter steeplechase is yet to receive the car she was promised.