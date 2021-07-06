Olympics captain Shadir sleeps in shoes in Japan

By Ronald Kintu

Uganda boxing national team captain Shadir Bwogi Musa who is currently out of the country as the captain of the Tokyo Olympics games in Japan is living large. Part of the first group of athletes and officials who were flagged off recently for pre games training camp in Izumisano, Osaka Japan, he is sleeping in shoes.

“The life we are living is the one I used to see in movies. You do not have to remove shoes when you enter and you can even sleep with them on. Japan is dust free my brother,” Musa noted adding that now he is a rich kid of Naguru hills Ghetto. Renting in Najjera and having morning roadworks through Kungu, Bulabira everyone who is familiar with the said routes can excuse his excitement because the dust there forces some residents move with extra clothes in polyethene bags on their way to work.