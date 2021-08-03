Olympics commentator gives Vision Group a shout-out

By Ahmad Muto

British sports broadcaster/commentator Rob Walker who became Uganda’s most revered cousin after his Olympics ‘Nile’ commentary is yet to recover from the effect.

On the morning of Monday, August 9, he took to social media to send Vision Group a direct shout after the National Council of Sports Chairman, Donald Rukare shared a photo of himself with Walker and Team Uganda’s Chef de Mission, Beatrice Ayikoru. He quoted the tweet, stating that Uganda’s athletes were exceptional and is willing to lend a hand in the fields of education and sports.

“@newvisionwire Sincere thanks to all Ugandans who have been in touch. Your athletes were outstanding, giving a vital global platform. It was an honour to commentate on their races. I am happy to help the country in any way I can going forward. Especially in sport or education.”

Walker’s love for and knowledge of Uganda became apparent moments after Peruth Chemutai’s spectacular race to gold at the just concluded Tokyo Olympics. He quipped that Ugandans were going to drown in beer – Nile Special – in celebration. That got Ugandans particularly interested in him, and in typical Ugandan social demeanor, they showered with appreciation messages on Twitter. A photo of him donning a yellow national football team, Uganda Cranes’ jersey thrilled citizens the more.

In response, he wrote before Cheptegei’s race to gold: “Thanks to everyone in Uganda who has tweeted me about the commentary here in Tokyo. I have been inundated with messages. I am communicating on the race live tonight. I am sure Cheptegei, Kiplimo and Chelimo will do you all proud. Watch out for Katir though – he has had a great season.”