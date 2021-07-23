Olympics ‘Nile’ commentator stunned by messages from Uganda



By Ahmad Muto

British broadcaster Rob Walker who suddenly became a darling of Uganda last week after his commentary at the Olympics in Tokyo has not stopped showing his admiration for the Pearl of Africa.

Following athlete Peruth Chemutai’s stunning victory in the women’s 3,000 metre steeplechase that earned her a gold medal, Walker quipped that Ugandans were going to drown in beer – Nile Special – in celebration.

On Twitter, he trended alongside Chemutai, many arguing that he gave Uganda huge publicity and for that one shout out, was touted as a very knowledgeable foreigner about Uganda if he knew the local beer brands.

On Friday, August 06, 2021, hours before Cheptegei scooped gold, he expressed appreciation for the praise and compliments he received from Ugandans via his Twitter account (@robwalkertv).

“Thanks to everyone in Uganda who has tweeted me about the commentary here in Tokyo. I have been inundated with messages. I am communicating on the race live tonight. I am sure Cheptegei, Kiplimo and Chelimo will do you all proud. Watch out for Katir though – he has had a great season.”

Hours later on the same day, he shared a photo with Chef de Mission, Team Uganda, sports scribe Aisha Nassanga with two other officials and captioned it: “@GovUganda Great to meet Uganda Chef de Mission & and for @joshuacheptegei1. Thanks for the 100’s of messages. I will try to read them after the athletics finishes. I have been to Uganda many times for youth work & love the country.”

As a matter of fact, after Chemutai’s win, a photo of Walker here in Uganda wearing National football team, Cranes jersey made rounds on social media, to confirm he knows Uganda and its citizens well.



