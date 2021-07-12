Skip to content Skip to footer

Olympics: Uganda’s Musagala, Leni fall short

2 hours ago
Uganda’s hopes on the track and field at the Tokyo Olympics took a dip on Tuesday morning as two more athletes failed to make the cut.

Middle distance runner Ronald Musagala and sprinter Shida Leni were the latest Ugandans to bow out of the games after falling short in the Men’s 1500m and Women 400m respectively.

Musagala could not finish his semifinal-heat as he was taken off the field on a wheelchair after sustaining an injury.

For, she Leni posted a time of 52:46 to finish 6th in heat three.

Sixth place was not good enough to reach the semis as only the first three in each heat and the next six fastest (in all heats) progressed further.

They join a long list of  Ugandans who have been eliminated from the games.

