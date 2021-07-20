Skip to content Skip to footer

Open bars to stop domestic terrorism, Joel Ssenyonyi advises 

HomeAll PostsExclusivesOpen bars to stop domestic terrorism, Joel...
9 hours ago
Share
73Views 0Comments

By Mariam Nakalema 

Joel Ssenyonyi, the NUP spokesperson and Nakawa West MP, has advised the Government to open bars and lift curfew as a way of curtailing acts of terrorism. This comes after the bomb blast in Komamboga, acity suburb, that left one dead and several injured on Saturday. The Police have since described the incident as an act of domestic terrorism. The attack took place at a popular pork joint.

“If the curfew was not in place, perhaps what happened at Digida Pork Joint wouldn’t have happened. People are now using the curfew to attack others in order to show the Government that we are tired of the curfew,” Ssenyonyi said in an exclusive interview, .

He also asked the Government to “think about the artistes” since some are going crazy due to lockdown-related debts. “That is why you are now seeing artistes fighting with journalists. It is because they are looking for something to make them busy,” he explained.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News Top News
Fatboy taunts Bigtril with one hit wonder jibe
July 20, 2021
Celebrity News Exclusives Latest News Lifestyle Top News
VIDEO: Decor at Canary’s sh500m wedding
September 18, 2021
Music Top News
Spice Diana vows never to perform at UG Connect concert again
August 18, 2021
Celebrity News Music Top News
Church boys at the helm of secular music
October 19, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.