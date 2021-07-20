Open bars to stop domestic terrorism, Joel Ssenyonyi advises 

By Mariam Nakalema

Joel Ssenyonyi, the NUP spokesperson and Nakawa West MP, has advised the Government to open bars and lift curfew as a way of curtailing acts of terrorism. This comes after the bomb blast in Komamboga, acity suburb, that left one dead and several injured on Saturday. The Police have since described the incident as an act of domestic terrorism. The attack took place at a popular pork joint.

“If the curfew was not in place, perhaps what happened at Digida Pork Joint wouldn’t have happened. People are now using the curfew to attack others in order to show the Government that we are tired of the curfew,” Ssenyonyi said in an exclusive interview, .

He also asked the Government to “think about the artistes” since some are going crazy due to lockdown-related debts. “That is why you are now seeing artistes fighting with journalists. It is because they are looking for something to make them busy,” he explained.