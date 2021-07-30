Open Oulanyah’s casket, ex-wife urges

By Carol Kasujja Adii

Lady Winnie Amoo has asked the Government to open her ex-husband, the late Speaker Jacob Oulanyah’s casket for public viewing.

In Uganda when someone dies, mourners are expected to view the body.

In the case of Oulanyah, his body has not been viewed.

In a special session on Tuesday, April 5, at Parliament, a section of MPs wanted to view the body, but Speaker Anita Among rejected their request, saying she had viewed the body on behalf of all MPs.

“What is a wake or vigil without viewing?” Amoo wrote on her Facebook page on Tuesday at 8:00pm.

She said people should be allowed to view Oulanyah’s body because he had close relatives and friends.

“No one has seen him since he ‘so called’ landed. What kind of life is this we are living? And why are the MPs OK with it, we must wake up Uganda,” she wrote.

Oulanyah died on March 20 at a hospital in Seattle, US where he had gone for specialised treatment.

Amoo, who is now married to an American man Derek Allison, said that failure to open her ex’s casket means that people might as well start mourning at coffin shops.

Responding to a thread on the chat, Amoo said she doubts Oulanyah’s body is in the casket.

“No one has seen, and is it a crime for the rest to view?” she wondered.

Oulanyah and Amoo wedded on January 19, 2013, in a colourful ceremony presided over by Archbishop Stanley Ntagali at All Saints Cathedral in Kampala.

The reception was attended by President Yoweri Museveni, among other dignitaries.

But after being blessed with two children, the marriage went downhill until both parties decided to divorce.

On June 17, 2016, High court judge Alexandra Nkonge Rugadya cancelled the marriage after both parties agreed that it was “beyond repair.”

After the Kololo prayers today (Wednesday, April 6), Oulanyah’s body will be airlifted to Lalogi, Omoro district, for family members, relatives and friends to convey their last respects before burial on Friday, April 8, which was declared a public holiday.