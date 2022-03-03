Skip to content Skip to footer

Open stadiums hampering the art in drama, says Charles Ssenkubuge 

HomeAll PostsTop NewsOpen stadiums hampering the art in drama, says...
18 hours ago
Share
106Views 0Comments

By Hussein Kiganda

Charles James Ssenkubuge, a member of Bakayimbira Dramactors, has expressed concern over how open stadiums (ebisaawe) have negatively affect the art in drama.

The playwright explained that unlike theatre, where one can design a set to relate to a situation, it is not easy to do so on stage in open stadiums.

“Theatre is not like those open stadiums. In theatres, you can pull off any kind of art and it will remain intact. It may not be the case with open stadiums because you may paint or design a lake and the air blows it away. The audience might be watching and they see the lake water disappearing, and the play loses its meaning,” Ssenkubuge said.

Ssenkubuge and Aisha Kyomuhangi during a play by the Bakayimbira Dramactors at National Theatre called Olugendo lwe Ssese

Ssenkubuge is the brains behind Bakayimbira Dramactors, one of the oldest drama groups in Uganda.

He featured in prominent comedy series like Kigenya Agenya, Akakomo and Balagawa, which are now playing on television.

Ssenkubuge retired in 2016 to kick off his career in politics, but came out of retirement this year (2022).

In February 2022, the Bakayimbira Dramactors celebrated their 40th anniversary.

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News Lifestyle Sex & Relationships Top News
Daniella still trusts me – Chameleone 
March 3, 2022
Exclusives Latest News Top News
Friends of Komamboga waitress secure burial space  
October 26, 2021
Top News
Ignore Oulanyah speculations – Parliament
March 16, 2022
Celebrity News Top News
Jazmine swims in money, fans unimpressed
July 13, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.