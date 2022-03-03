Open stadiums hampering the art in drama, says Charles Ssenkubuge 

By Hussein Kiganda

Charles James Ssenkubuge, a member of Bakayimbira Dramactors, has expressed concern over how open stadiums (ebisaawe) have negatively affect the art in drama.

The playwright explained that unlike theatre, where one can design a set to relate to a situation, it is not easy to do so on stage in open stadiums.

“Theatre is not like those open stadiums. In theatres, you can pull off any kind of art and it will remain intact. It may not be the case with open stadiums because you may paint or design a lake and the air blows it away. The audience might be watching and they see the lake water disappearing, and the play loses its meaning,” Ssenkubuge said.