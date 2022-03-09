Operation Shujaa commander takes off time from combat to play soccer

By John B. Thawite

Football: Military Police Vs First Division: 0

Netball: Military Police Vs First Division: 40:13 points

The overall commander of the anti-Allied Democratic Front (ADF) assault, code-named Operation Shujaa, Maj. Gen. Kayanja Muhanga, took time off combat on Sunday, April 24, to preside over the 14th edition of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) annual tournament.

Muhanga, who is the commander of the Rwenzori Mountain Division, represented the CDF, Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, at the event, which he flagged off amid a heavy downpour.

The tournament, which attracted 19 UPDF and Military Police football and netball teams, drawn from the military divisions, brigades and independent units, was led by the second in command of Mountain Division, Col John Winston Mugarura.

They matched through the city streets before converging at Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal.

“The CDF soccer cup is meant to build team work, bring forces close to people by strengthening ties, enhance leadership, discipline, learning from failure and sportsmanship,” Gen. Muhanga told the hundreds of invited guests and spectators.

“Sports helps in promoting a culture of physical fitness. People who engage in sports have good health and bodily strength, a critical requirement in the armed forces,” he said.

Muhanga further said sports makes a vital contribution in the defence forces towards boosting spiritual, morale, personality and ultimately operational development.

He explained that sports ensure troops and officers learn how to fight to win no matter whether it is in war or game.

Representing the leaders in Rwenzori region, the Kabarole district LC5 chairman, Richard Rwabuhinga, applauded UPDF for the initiative.

“To come and participate in these confidence-building and relationship-building activities, we don’t take this for granted,” he said.

Rwabuhinga described the event as “an opportunity to bridge the gap between the masses and officers in uniform to show and demonstrate that we are one people serving the same country, and who must coexist in a cordial environment and cordial relationship.”

Scores

Day one of the tournament started with a faceoff between Military Police and the First Division football teams that drew nil.

It closed off with the Mountain Division and the Field Artillery who were also goalless, while the military police netball teams beat the First Division by 40 points to 13.

Background

The Mountain Division spokesperson, Maj, Peter Mugisa, who also doubles at Operation Shujaa publicist, said the CDF soccer cup started in 1988 when Gen Salim Saleh was army commander, but was postponed due to insurgencies in the country. It was restarted by former CDF Gen David Muhoozi.

So far, there have been 13 editions.

Last year, the Uganda People’s Defence Airforce (UPDAF) hosted the CDF soccer cup, where the Motorised Infantry Brigade (MOI) won the trophy, which they have defended for two consecutive years.

Mugisa says this year’s final match will be on May 3 at Buhinga Stadium.

CDF Gen. Wilson Mbasu Mbadi is expected to grace the occasion.

What is Shujaa?



Operation Shujaa was jointly deployed by presidents Yoweri Museveni and his Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) counterpart, Felix Tshisekedi.

It was first launched on November 30 last year in North Kivu and Ituri provinces of the DR Congo.