OS Suuna vows to sue over defamation, to perform at Street Jam this weekend

2 hours ago
By Ahmad Muto
Singer Omulangira Suuna broke down while speaking to the press on Thursday, September 2, 2021, and vowed to sue Naguru hill based Next Media over defamation and character assassination.
He has accused them of making him a subject of ridicule, pummelling him every chance they get. Suuna says he has been following them for a while until he decided it is enough after they spent over 20 minutes trolling him. Now he has decided to take legal action, serving them with an intention to sue, demanding they pay sh1b in damages within seven days. 
According to him, they have been selling the story that he has turned marrying older women into an occupation after failing musically, partly why he has been showing off houses on social media. 
“I want them to bring evidence of the weddings I have had with older women and all the allegations that I am a stunted artiste. I need to see the kwanjula photos. How do you ask me for documents of my properties to prove ownership as if you have heard someone also claiming them?” he fumed. He is also asking the management of the media house to punish the responsible show host and panellists. 
This comes over a week after he showed off the equivalent of a mansion claiming it is his and pine trees on two acres a few metres from the house. 
Meanwhile, Suuna is set to perform this weekend, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Vision Group’s series of weekend shows dubbed Street Jam that happen every Saturday, live on Bukedde One, Two and TV West. Rapper Navio, singers Jowy Lander, Aroma, Tyra Chantey, Branic Benz, School fees and Caleb Kigozi are also lined-up.

