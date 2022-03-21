Skip to content Skip to footer

PICTORIAL: All hail the king of recycle Otunnu

PICTORIAL: All hail the king of recycle Otunnu
2 days ago
By Kampala Sun Writer

Former Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party president Olara Otunnu is the king of recycle.

On Thursday, March 31, Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dollo met the Prime Minister of the Buganda Kingdom (Katikkiro), Charles Peter Mayiga, at Bulange, Mengo in Kampala.

The Chief Justice was accompanied by, among other officials, Otunnu, in drum roll… an item from his historical collection – an oversized shirt African shirt with zebra crossing designs.

Olara Otunnu celebrates with Uganda Cranes’ fans at Namboole Stadium in 2011

We can’t count the number of times Otunnu has recycled that shirt for the last almost 15 years.

Unlike other people who wear clothes, the diminutive Otunnu prefers those that wear him. That’s Otunnu for you.

As for the white and black ‘shirt dress’, it’s tired and past its retirement date.

May it rest in peace. Amen.

Olara Otunnu (centre) dances with traditional dancers and other UPC officials during a rally at Kaunda grounds in Gulu on Sunday, September 30, 2012

Otunnu’s related fashion choices

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

