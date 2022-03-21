PICTORIAL: All hail the king of recycle Otunnu

By Kampala Sun Writer



Former Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party president Olara Otunnu is the king of recycle.

On Thursday, March 31, Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dollo met the Prime Minister of the Buganda Kingdom (Katikkiro), Charles Peter Mayiga, at Bulange, Mengo in Kampala.

The Chief Justice was accompanied by, among other officials, Otunnu, in drum roll… an item from his historical collection – an oversized shirt African shirt with zebra crossing designs.

We can’t count the number of times Otunnu has recycled that shirt for the last almost 15 years.

Unlike other people who wear clothes, the diminutive Otunnu prefers those that wear him. That’s Otunnu for you.

As for the white and black ‘shirt dress’, it’s tired and past its retirement date.

May it rest in peace. Amen.