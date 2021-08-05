Oulanyah body expected in country on Sunday afternoon

By Simon Masaba

The body of former Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah, will arrive at Entebbe International Airport on Sunday at 2:00pm, security sources have said.

Sources also intimated that he will be buried on April 2 in Omoro district.

Oulanyah died on Sunday, March 20, at a hospital in Seattle, US.

He had been flown to the US in critical condition for special treatment, but health minister Jane Ruth Aceng said the former MP of Omoro County died before accessing the medication as he was still being stabilised.

Oulanyah has since been replaced as Speaker by Anita Among.