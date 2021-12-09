Oulanyah: Museveni directs flags to be flown at half-mast

By Moses Mulondo

President Yoweri Museveni has today sent out a condolence message to the family of fallen Speaker Jacob Oulanyah

In the message he has posted on his social media platforms, he said, “Countrymen and Countrywomen, yesterday, at about 12:40pm, it was my sad duty to announce the untimely death of our Speaker, the Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah, MP for Omoro. Today, I add the following: I extend my condolences, the condolences of my family and of all Ugandans to the children of Oulanyah and to his wider family.”

The President gave assurance that the Government and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) would always stand with them.

Oulanyah has been the vice-chairman of the National Resistance Movement for northern Uganda. That position and many other factors, including being the Speaker of Parliament, had turned him into the most influential and most respected leader from northern Uganda.

The President also indicated that he has activated the national organising committee headed by the minister for presidency Milly Babirye Babalanda to organise the official burial of the late Speaker.

The President further directed that flags fly at half-mast until Oulanyah’s burial. Even before the President issued the directive, Parliament had since yesterday flown the flags at half-mast as the institution mourns its fallen leader.