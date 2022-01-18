Oulanyah’s burial date declared public holiday

By Charles Etukuri



The Government on Tuesday declared Friday April 8, 2022 public holiday. This will be the day the former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah who passed in the US on Sunday last week will be laid to rest at his ancestral home in Omoro district.

The Minister for Presidency and also Chair of the Organising committee Milly Babalanda On Tuesday March 29, 2022 released the final burial programme indicating that President Yoweri Museveni had declared the day be honored as a public holiday.

According to the official programme, the body of the late Oulanyah will arrive at Entebbe International Airport on Friday April 1st 2022 at 2.00 pm aboard Ethiopian Airlines.

The casket will be received with full honors. A few leaders and family members will be allowed at this ceremony.

Immediately after, the casket will be handed over to A plus Funeral Management.

Sunday 3rd and Monday April 4th at 9.00 am the body will lie at the home of the Speaker in Muyenga where friends and well-wishers will pay their last respects.

There will be a small service conducted and attended by few people on Sunday.

Tuesday April 2022 5th at 9.00 am the body will be moved to the Parliament of Uganda where the Rt. Hon. Speaker will lead the Members of Parliament to pay their final respects.

The body will spend the night in Parliament.

Wednesday 6th April 2022 at 9.00 am the body will be taken to Kololo Ceremonial Grounds for a State Funeral.

His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda and NRM National Chairman will lead the nation in paying tribute to the late Speaker of Parliament.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda; His Grace Dr. Kazimba Mugalu will be the main celebrant.

A maximum number of 1,500 persons including Members of the Executive, Members of Parliament, Members of the Judiciary, Foreign Dignitaries, Heads of Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Family Members and Leaders from Acholi sub-region will access the grounds.

After the Ceremony, at 3.00 pm the casket will be airlifted to Omoro, Lalogi village; the Speaker’s ancestral home where it will be received by the family and Acholi leaders.

There will be a night vigil at the home.

On Thursday April 7th 2022 the body will lie at Lalogi for final respects by members of the public.

Friday April 8th 2022 the burial ceremony will start at 9.00 am. The day will be observed as a Public Holiday as declared by H.E. the President.

Babalanda noted that the National Flag will continue to fly at half-mast up to Friday April 8th the day of Burial.

“The Minister for Information and National Guidance Dr. Chris Baryomunsi and the Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga will continually issue updates on all the ongoing activities. All the burial activities will be relayed live on UBC TV and other TV stations with reporters. The Acholi Community will perform the Acholi Burial Dance as requested by the Acholi Paramount Chief and as guided by security,” babalanda said.

She also said that the Minister for Security Jim Muhwezi will address the nation on security measures being taken to ensure security and safety during this period;

“Members of the public need to know that the Speaker of Parliament is 3rd in rank in the country’s leadership and he deserves such a befitting burial, which anyway is legally provided for. Therefore, I would draw your attention to the burial activities planned for and agreed upon rather than to dwell on discussing the budgets.” Babalanda explained.