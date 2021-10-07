Skip to content Skip to footer

Our love will not end in tears-Kulthum

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsOur love will not end in tears-Kulthum
13 hours ago
Share
442Views 0Comments

By Alex Balimwikungu

The late Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata’s  widow, Dr. Kuluthum Nabunya has scoffed at detractors who have given their whirlwind romance a deadline.  She is adamant her affair with her new lover Akram Gumisiriza who has been branded a conman will not end in tears.

Speaking in an interview, Kuluthum also rubbished claims that Akram is a sangoma (herbalist) who survives by hoodwinking unsuspecting victims into buying his concoctions.

“All the words being spoken are out of sheer jealousy. Since I introduced Akram to my parents, I have been choked with a lot of hate words from many people who had romantic ideas with me. Sadly, I turned down their applications and this has turned into hate,” she reveals.

Recently, Akram’s ex-lover Tasha came out and accused him of diddling her of sh20m, which he used to marry Kuluthum.  Akram Gumisiriza distanced himself from the allegations

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News
Hanson Baliruno distances self from TV presenter ‘s attack
October 7, 2021
Latest News
Nwagi clocks 1 million followers on Instagram
October 27, 2021
Awards Latest News
AFRIMA 2021 calendar unveiled
July 7, 2021
Latest News Lifestyle Top News
Coca-Cola’s “Real Magic” philosophy launched in Uganda
November 21, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.