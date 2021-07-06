Out-of-Contract Express Goalkeeper Muwanga Linked to African Soccer Giants

By Musa Semwanga

Express FC goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga is on the radar of DR Congo giants AS Vita, this website’s sources can confirm.

The 1973 CAF Champions League winners have been monitoring Muwanga this season and have already approached the shot stopper.

Reports from Wankulukuku indicate that Express has for the past weeks opened talks to hand their goalkeeper a new contract but in vain.

These reliable sources further confirm that Express and Muwanga have failed to agree on certain terms in his new contracts and his likely to join one of these African giants.

Three (3) unnamed clubs in West Africa have also reportedly expressed interest in Muwanga as well, a source close to the player revealed.

Muwanga arrived at Express FC in 2018 after a spell with URA FC and was named the 2015/16 UPL goalkeeper of the season while playing at Sadolin Paints FC.

Goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga scooped the Golden Glove (Best Goalkeeper) Award of the season after keeping 14 clean sheets to help the Red Eagles win their seventh league title, their first since 2012.

It was a wonderful campaign for Muwanga who missed the first round of the previous campaign (2019/20 season) due to a back injury.