Skip to content Skip to footer

Outstanding women in sports rewarded

HomeAll PostsSportsOutstanding women in sports rewarded
14 hours ago
Share
110Views 0Comments

By Nicholas Oneal

MTN Uganda on Wednesday, April 13, rewarded outstanding women in sports following a month-long activation on its digital platforms.

The awards dubbed MTN Outstanding Women in Sport took place at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

Suncity United, a netball team, walked away with a community service award and a sponsorship package worth sh30m in recognition of its efforts towards empowering young girls through sports.

Suncity United is a community-based netball team leveraging netball to empower underprivileged girls hailing from slum areas in and around Kampala.

Basketball player Flavia Oketcho receives an award on behalf of Jane Asinde at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel on April 13, 2022. (All photos by Nicholas Oneal)
Guests serving dinner at the MTN Outstanding Women in Sport event

The team, led by Rehema Nanyonga, is yet to travel to the US, where it was invited to compete in the US Open Junior Netball Championships in Atlanta, Georgia, later this month.

The top five women, as per the public’s vote, each received sh3m. They were Jane Asinde, Janet Mbabazi, Franklin Najjumba, Peruth Chemutai, and Halima Nakaayi.

The other 15, who made it to the top 20, each received sh500,000.

Myko Ouma and band performing 
Guests at the event on April 13

 

 

 

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News Top News
Judith Babirye repentance excites prominent pastors
January 25, 2022
Top News
Victoria University gets new guild president
January 14, 2022
Latest News Top News
Supreme Court dismisses central bank appeal against Sudhir
February 11, 2022
Sports
Kabuura’s Twitter sabbatical ends with a smile
October 6, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.