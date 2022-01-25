Outstanding women in sports rewarded

By Nicholas Oneal

MTN Uganda on Wednesday, April 13, rewarded outstanding women in sports following a month-long activation on its digital platforms.

The awards dubbed MTN Outstanding Women in Sport took place at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

Suncity United, a netball team, walked away with a community service award and a sponsorship package worth sh30m in recognition of its efforts towards empowering young girls through sports.

Suncity United is a community-based netball team leveraging netball to empower underprivileged girls hailing from slum areas in and around Kampala.

The team, led by Rehema Nanyonga, is yet to travel to the US, where it was invited to compete in the US Open Junior Netball Championships in Atlanta, Georgia, later this month.

The top five women, as per the public’s vote, each received sh3m. They were Jane Asinde, Janet Mbabazi, Franklin Najjumba, Peruth Chemutai, and Halima Nakaayi.

The other 15, who made it to the top 20, each received sh500,000.