Pallaso announces concert dates, vows to fill Lugogo Cricket Oval

By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer Pius Mayanja (Pallaso) is one of the artistes who enjoyed a meteoric rise during the two-year Covid-10 lockdown.

With songs like Mpa Love, Malamu, Akomererwe, he ruled the roost and was one time referred to as the biggest lockdown artiste. With the restrictions on the entertainment industry lifted, Pallaso believes the hype and is dreaming big.

The team Good Music boss has announced the dates for his highly-anticipated two-day concert set to happen at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

He is determined to make history by joining the ‘big boys’ by holding a concert at the 20,000 capacity cricket oval.

He took to twitter to announce 1st and 2nd July as the official dates for the concert.

He called upon his fans to turn up on large numbers and show him the support as they did during the lockdown.

“Hello my people thank you for lifting me so high always. Please let’s keep this appointment. I can’t make history without you. Dates set,” He wrote.

Pallaso also begged his fans not to disappoint him as he does not want to sing for an empty Oval.

Ironically in 2017, Pallaso held his Soma Concert at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds, which registered a low turn up.

He then vowed to the critics that he would one day make history and fill the Lugogo Cricket Oval. Is the time ripe for him to shine? Time will tell.