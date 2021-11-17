Pallaso donates Sh1m to faded singer

By Paul Waiswa

Team Good Music CEO and a singer under Karma Ivan management Pius Mayanja aka Pallaso has donated Sh1m to faded singer Oscar Big Tyme.

The response follows an outcry from singer and guitarist Bruno Kiggundu aka Bruno K who over the weekend cried out to the Uganda Musicians Association and the entertainment fraternity at large to help one of their own who needs advanced medical attention so as to save his poor health condition.

Given his golden heart, the ‘Mpa Love’ singer has deducted shillings 1 million from the shillings 5million sum received from his loyal fans in a campaign aimed at rescuing his Range Rover from Uganda Revenue Authority to donate to the ailing Oscar Big Tym.

According to Oscar, Alcohol ruined his career and is the reason why his songs recorded in Tanzania did not get the limelight. He only saved for booze and did not invest in music and now promises that he has abandoned alcohol.

“Thank you my fans. You have put me in a position to help others. Let’s wish Oscar a quick recovery. If you wanna continue helping Oscar follow @bruno_KUg but 😭😭Now we only have 4.3 million shs left,” tweeted Pallaso.