Skip to content Skip to footer

Pallaso donates Sh1m to faded singer

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsPallaso donates Sh1m to faded singer
8 hours ago
Share
66Views 0Comments

By Paul Waiswa

Team Good Music CEO and a singer under Karma Ivan management Pius Mayanja aka  Pallaso has donated Sh1m  to faded singer Oscar Big Tyme.

The response follows an outcry from singer and guitarist Bruno Kiggundu aka Bruno K who over the weekend cried out to the Uganda Musicians Association and the entertainment fraternity at large to help one of their own who needs advanced medical attention so as to save his poor health condition.

Given his golden heart, the ‘Mpa Love’ singer has deducted shillings 1 million from the shillings 5million sum received from his loyal fans in a campaign aimed at rescuing his Range Rover from Uganda Revenue Authority to donate to the ailing Oscar Big Tym.

According to Oscar, Alcohol ruined his career and is the reason why his songs recorded in Tanzania did not get the limelight. He only saved for booze and did not invest in music and now promises that he has abandoned alcohol.

“Thank you my fans. You have put me in a position to help others. Let’s wish Oscar a quick recovery. If you wanna continue helping Oscar follow @bruno_KUg but 😭😭Now we only have 4.3 million shs left,” tweeted Pallaso.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Celebrity News Latest News Lifestyle Top News
World Philanthropy Day: Are Ugandans celebrating frauds?
November 17, 2021
Latest News
Talent Africa wins bid to host ‘Ekyooto Ha mpango’
October 11, 2021
Latest News
RDC aborts district function over youth leaders’ misconduct
October 12, 2021
Celebrity News Latest News
Give my marriage some privacy- Lucky Mbabazi warns football fans
July 5, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2021. All Rights Reserved.