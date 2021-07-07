Pallaso fumes over pregnant girlfriend

By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer Pius Mayanja, aka Pallaso is one individual who will go the extra mile to defend what he believes in. The singer paraded his heavily pregnant girlfriend following a baby shower and the reaction he got on social media is not what he had anticipated.

Some compared his latest consort to his ex-American baby mama, and said she is anything but sexy and the biggest mistake she made was to shed off her clothes for a photo shoot. Pallaso never saw the funny side and he came out shooting salvos.

“Don’t be so quick to judge me. You only see what i choose to show you.”- He fumed.