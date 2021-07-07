Skip to content Skip to footer

Pallaso fumes over pregnant girlfriend

HomeAll PostsCelebrity NewsPallaso fumes over pregnant girlfriend
6 hours ago
Share
457Views 0Comments

By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer Pius Mayanja, aka Pallaso is one individual who will go the extra mile to defend what he believes in.   The singer paraded his heavily pregnant girlfriend following a baby shower and the reaction he got on social media is not what he had anticipated.

Some compared his latest consort to his ex-American baby mama, and said she is anything but sexy and the biggest mistake she made was to shed off her clothes for a photo shoot.  Pallaso never saw the funny side and he came out shooting salvos.

“Don’t be so quick to judge me. You only see what i choose to show you.”- He fumed.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Celebrity News
Halima Namakula scoops deal to organize OWC’s e-concerts
July 7, 2021
Celebrity News
I am not engaged to anyone’s daughter- Pastor Wilson Bugembe
October 13, 2021
Celebrity News
Tiwa Savage claims she is being extorted over a sextape
October 9, 2021
Celebrity News
Azawi to the world. Star shines brightest on billboards in New York and London
October 23, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2021. All Rights Reserved.