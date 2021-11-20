Skip to content Skip to footer

Pallaso has been Uganda’s finest musician for the past two years- Chameleone

1 day ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer Jose Chameleone has said his kid brother Pius Mayanja (Pallaso), was Uganda’s best musician over the past two years.

As such, he merits holding a concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval contrary to what many are saying that the venue is too big for someone of Pallaso’s craft.

“I’m not saying this because Pallaso is my brother.  Just reflect on the past two years. Who was musically better than Pallaso?  No one. Absolutely no one,” Chameleone said on TV.

Chameleon’s endorsement comes after Pallaso revealed that he is set to hold a live music concert for the first time.

During these previous lock downs, Pallaso has tirelessly worked hard to rectify his brand to the appropriate standards of standing a test of a concert at such a huge venue.

He has released a list of hit songs, among them Malamu, Ekiro Munzikiza, Akomelerwe, among others.  If he manages to pull it off, Pallaso will join a list of musicians like Cindy and Gravity Omutujju, who defied odds to hold successful concerts at the venue  with a capacity of 30,000 people.

 

 

