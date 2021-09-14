Pallaso lights up beat coin launch

By Julius Senyimba

The pace of keeping up with the Mayanja family keeps going faster each day. As Uganda was yet to recover from Jose Chameleone developing weak knees, his kid brother Pallaso chose to break a managing director’s back.

This was at the Club Beat Coin launch at NBL head office in Port Bell, Luzira yesterday when the singer dared David Valencia, the NBL managing director to a Paka chini dance.

This was the highlight of the day with ladies wanting to have a bite of Pallaso occupying the second slot and the free Club beer claiming the final podium spot. The ladies simply wanted a taste of the current hot item from the Mayanja family as they squeezed the juice out of him literally.

After the workout, Valencia, the NBL managing director, said Club is all about being an enabler for people to be the best version of themselves without any hindrances, adding that that is why they have come up with Beat Coin for Club Pilsner. In short, as you read this, lovers of the frothy brown will not only be interested in the substance in the bottle, but also what is beneath the crown in search of a sh300 discount bonanza. The conveyer belt scenario has other prizes such as T-shirts, bags and beanie bags.

Beat Coin is going to be the currency on the beer market in Uganda for the duration of the campaign. Distributors, stockists, and sellers all stand a chance to benefit.