Pallaso shuffles management ahead of Lugogo concerts

By Kampala Sun writer

Is singer Pallaso already feeling the heat ahead of his two-day concert at the Cricket Oval, Lugogo? We can only speculate. What we are sure of is that he has made some major chances in his management team, replacing the “indispensable” Karma Ivien.

The two have enjoyed success over the past three years since they formed a tag team in 2019 shortly before the Covid-19 lockdown. During their time together, Pallaso recorded songs like Malamu, Mpa Love, Nalonda Nemala, which thrust him among the greats.

Inside sources intimated to us that Pallaso out of the blue made the announcement that he had enough of Karma’s bossy ways; he immediately unveiled another manager called Ssalongo Siraje

Siraje and Pallaso are already working together and the former is believed to be behind ‘Golden Tour’ – Border to Border shows.

Hungry for success and money like never before, Pallaso recently set up his own studio and announced his maiden concert slated for July 1st and 2nd at Cricket Oval – Lugogo