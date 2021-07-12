Pallaso signs new artiste to his music label

By Hussein Kiganda

In 2021, singer Pallaso (real name Pius Mayanja) promised that he would start managing artistes under his record label, Team Good Music.

Music analysts shot down his idea, saying he could not manage other artistes because he had failed to manage himself.

Well, today, April 25, he challenged his naysayers with a new signing, Carolinah.

The Malamu singer posted pictures on his social media handles, with a caption that revealed he had signed the female young star to his label.

“Welcome. An artist like you. Talented, beautiful, youthful and so full of energy is an asset to a company like ours. Introducing @iamcarolinah now officially signed to Team Good Music Company… congratulations, we can’t wait to start working with you.” he wrote.

The Kampala Sun tried to reach him on his official phone number to no avail.

Not much is known about Carolinah, but word on the street is that she has been a backup artiste.

Pallaso has proved himself in the industry in the last two years, with hit songs Malamu, Nalonda Wemala, What is Money, Mpeke, Kiliza, and Ani Oyo.

Signing Carolinah to Team Good Music means that he now has to promote both himself and her.

Carolinah will have to ride on Pallaso’s current vibe to get her own.